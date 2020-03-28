Fears grow that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to the explosion of a social bomb in southern Italy, where calls to rebel against compulsory quarantine and loot supermarkets began to circulate.

The alarms went off this Thursday, when the police had to intervene to stop an attempted assault on a Palermo supermarket, in Sicily. Given the possibility of new riots, since Friday several of the most important supermarkets in the Sicilian capital are already guarded by the security forces.

Other episodes occurred in other small and medium supermarkets in the city. According to local media reports, people go to the branch managers and demand to take a bag of food without paying.

Discontent is reflected in social networks like Facebook and WhatsApp, where several groups emerged that called to rebel against the isolation measures. The main targets were the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the mayor of Palermo Leoluca Orlando.

“Mr. Conte“Says a user in a video that went viral. “My daughter is eating a piece of bread with Nutella. If in a few days my daughter cannot eat this piece of bread, we will make the revolution. You must tell us clearly when the aid and the money from the layoffs will arrive. At this point I don’t even care if they arrest me anymore. It’s been 20 days and the money is over. “

The most vulnerable sectors are the most sensitive to calls for rebellion. In southern Italy, an area of ​​the country where the black economy employs almost four million people, the problem becomes particularly urgent. With the closure of all non-essential economic activities, which Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered until at least April 3 and which has already been confirmed to be extended this week, thousands were found without a fixed income overnight.

Underground economy and organized crime

The intelligence services have already alerted in a report sent to the prime minister and the interior minister that “There is a potential danger of spontaneous and organized revolts and rebellions, especially in southern Italy, where the shadow economy and the capillary presence of organized crime are two of the main risk factors.”

Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando also warned that the local mafias will take advantage of the situation to lead the revolts. He urged to denounce those who promote violence and asked for a survival income: “Along with many who are living through this moment of very serious crisis with anguish but with dignity, there are groups of jackals and protest professionals who promote violent actions, characters and groups that show and claim their membership in the mafia. I ask all citizens to report them to the police authorities “, said.

Meanwhile, the mayor’s office strengthened the food distribution system, which currently has 1,800 families registered below the poverty level. Orders have skyrocketed in the past three days, according to Corriere della Sera.

Sicily is not the only region where tension is increasing. In Campania, the Naples region, robberies of people who just bought in supermarkets increased. Ciro Buonajuto, mayor of Herculaneum, threatened by the camorra, said he feared the economic and social consequences of the outbreak. “We have youth unemployment of 75%, who works in many cases precariously. Usury, drug trafficking, camorra business can spread ”he warned.

The Government allocates 400 million to buy food

Concern also increases in the Italian government. “We must act quickly, the democratic order is at risk,” the Minister for the South, Giuseppe Provenzano, said in an interview with the newspaper on Saturday. La Repubblica.

“I am afraid that the concerns that are going through long swaths of the population for health, wages and the future will turn into rage and hatred if the crisis continues”, said the official, who for that reason also asked to extend the “citizenship income,” an unemployment benefit of about 550 euros a month.

Conte seemed to hear Provenzano’s words and announced on Saturday that it will anticipate 4,300 million euros to the city councils and will allocate another 400 million so that the municipalities distribute purchase checks or provide food to target people in difficulty these days.

“We are not going to leave anyone alone, abandoned, especially in these moments when the whole society suffers, but there are people who suffer more”Conte explained.

He also explained that it has been requested that in this chain of solidarity, producers and distributors of food and basic necessities carry out discounts of 5% or 10% to those who buy with these bonds.

With 10,023 deaths, Italy is the country with the highest case fatality rate in the world due to the coronavirus, but the downward trend of the infected continues, reported this Saturday Civil Protection.

Referring to the daily data bulletin, Conte also said that the number of people who have been healed, which were more than 1,000, was encouraging. the highest number in the last week, and explained: “At the beginning of next week there will be a meeting with the experts of the scientific and technical committee and we trust that they will bring us good news.”