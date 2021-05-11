Tension increases with new bombings in Tel Aviv and Gaza

Tensions between Israel and Palestine continued to grow on Tuesday, reaching a high point in years with the launch of up to 130 new rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Tel Aviv, the economic capital of the Israeli state.

At the press of this edition, there were already 630 projectiles fired in recent days by the armed militias of groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to data from the Israeli army. In fact, this Tuesday the first fatalities in the country; two women who lost their lives in the Hebrew town of Ashkelon, trapped in the rubble of an old building that lacked the bomb shelter that is a common part of many buildings in the country, and a third in Tel Aviv. Furthermore, as of Tuesday night the Palestinian attacks had left 12 wounded in Israel, mainly in Ashkelon, Ashdod and Tel Aviv.

On the other side, until this Tuesday, they were at least 28 Palestinians – including nine children – who had died as a result of retaliatory attacks by the Israeli army. The number of Palestinian wounded rose to 120.

This escalation of violence has its origin in the strong riots that have been taking place in Jerusalem, marked by intense clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces of order. The spark that unleashed them was blocking the steps of the Damascus Gate, which marks the entrance of Seij Yarrah, the Arab neighborhood of East Jerusalem – occupied by Israel since 1967 – as well as the climate generated by the possible eviction of some 50 residents of this neighborhood to house Jewish settlers in their place.

In response, heHamas and Islamic Jihad militias fired 7 rockets into Jerusalem on Monday, which in turn were met with a wave of attacks on the Gaza Strip by Israel, including missiles aimed at the iconic Hanide building in Gaza City on Tuesday afternoon.

Later, the Al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, fired at least 137 projectiles in a few minutes against the cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon and around 130 others against Tel Aviv, sounding the anti-aircraft alarms in the city and forcing the authorities to close the Ben Gurion airport.

Given the situation, the acting government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu warned that “the intensity of the attacks will increase.” “Our guideline is to further increase the intensity and quantity of the attacks”said the Hebrew leader, adding that Hamas, which de facto controls Gaza – despite the fact that the Palestinian government is in the hands of its rivals Al Fatah – “will receive blows that I did not expect.”

In fact, eThe Israeli army mobilized 5,000 reservists on Tuesday and the Chief of the General Staff, General Aviv Kochavi, warned that “all units” must be prepared for a “broader” campaign that could last indefinitely. The objective of this movement, Kochavi explained, is to “expand the activity” of the military operation and “deepen the defense” of the state.

The international community has mobilized to condemn the violence in the Middle East enclave. A) Yes, The UN, the European Union and countries such as Russia called for calm and lowering tensions, while the United States made explicit its support for Israel and condemned the Palestinian attacks.