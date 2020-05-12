Pence’s secretary tests positive for coronavirus 5:23

. – Donald Trump government officials spent the weekend moving quickly as they attempted to trace contacts of Katie Miller, the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence who tested positive for coronavirus last week.

However, as of this Sunday, they had not yet identified how Miller contracted the virus, raising concerns within the White House about how to contain the outbreak.

Some attendees expressed concern about what the procedure would be like on Monday, as they were not more clear about how the virus had originated and spread. An official said he was not sure which colleagues would stay home. Some officials who extended their contact with Miller announced that they would start a voluntary quarantine, while others who also had similar contact with her did not.

Meanwhile, attendees are also trying to determine who came into contact with the military from an elite unit in the White House, which in turn tested positive last week. It appears that that officer’s contacts with other West Wing staff members were limited, but there remains some concern among the other assistants and workers.

President Donald Trump’s top advisers have been repeatedly evaluated for coronaviruses throughout the weekend, and a trip to Camp David was suspended, in part, by concerns about coronaviruses, two people familiar with the situation told CNN. An official noted that the weather was also an additional factor in ruling out the trip. A large number of officials, including the president, were at Camp David with Miller the previous weekend.

During talks this weekend, Trump has expressed concern that attendees contracting coronavirus could affect his message that the outbreak is on the wane and states should begin reopening, according to a person who spoke to him.

Trump expressed frustration with the fact that two White House employees tested positive for coronavirus and asked why his aides were not ordered to wear masks earlier this week, according to the source.

The president believes that an economic rebound will occur only when governors decide to lift the restrictions and he is concerned about any signs that the virus may resurface.

At the same time, he has told people that he does not want to be around anyone who has not been examined, and has been upset when coming into contact with some people at the White House.

Pence does not plan to quarantine and would be at the White House this Monday, his office reported Sunday.

