WASHINGTON.

Today the United States prepares for new mobilizations, with a protest that began to form in the morning outside the White House in one day will also be marked by a farewell ceremony for George Floyd, whose death sparked a wave of protests not seen in decades .

Five months after the presidential election and at a time when the United States is still fighting the coronavirus, Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer choked him with his knee fueled the debate on the inequalities he suffers. the black population.

Mobilizations are expected in big cities like New York, Miami, Chicago or Los Angeles.

The incident opened the debate on police brutality and inequalities that were exacerbated by the pandemic crisis, which showed that black citizens suffer disproportionate death rates, with higher unemployment rates.

In Washington tens of thousands of people are expected on the streets, under a stubborn sun.

From early on, there was an important police device, especially near the White House, journalists found.

After Floyd was honored in Minneapolis, he will be fired this Saturday in North Carolina, his home state, where authorities ordered the flags to be lowered at half-staff.

In La Fayette square in front of the White House – usually a space for tourists – it has been closed since last weekend after a protest that led to violent incidents and now there is a fence of several meters to prevent passage.

In Washington, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser is at odds with President Donald Trump after the president on Monday ordered to suppress a protest outside the White House.

On Friday the mayor renamed this point of the city as Black Lives Matter and a group of activists painted that message on the pavement in yellow letters.

Controversy over the actions of the police

Amid the mobilizations, the debate in the United States over the suppression of protests increases, which are the most important since the 1960s during the time of the civil rights struggle.

The release of images in Buffalo, New York, showing a police officer pushing an elderly man and a contingent of officers past him as the man bled from his ears sparked outrage.

This series of protests poses one of the great challenges to Trump’s tumultuous presidency.

The president condemned Floyd’s death but also referred to protesters as “thugs” and “terrorists” and has been accused of exacerbating tensions.

A human rights group filed a lawsuit against Trump after security forces fired tear gas to disperse a peaceful protest Monday to clear the location for the president to pose in front of a church that was damaged by the protests.

Last weekend on the fringes of the protests there were riots, with looting.

In Minneapolis the mayor estimated that the damages totaled $ 55 million.

These disorders forced the authorities to decree unpublished curfews that have already been lifted in Washington, Los Angeles and other cities, but New York continues with restrictions.

These manifestations come at a time when the country has not yet overcome the coronavirus pandemic and many experts have warned that these mobilizations could fuel new outbreaks.

This note originally appeared on Excelsior