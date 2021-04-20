Tension in the US before the verdict of the trial for the death of George Floyd

Protests for the death of George Floyd. (Photo: Chris Tuite / AP)

The United States listened with bated breath on Monday to the final arguments of the trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of asphyxiating George Floyd, before the jury meets to rule on each of the three charges. accused.

The tension outside the courthouse is palpable in the streets of Minneapolis (Minnesota), besieged by the presence of thousands of soldiers from the US National Guard and other security forces, awaiting the result of the sentence that could arrive in the coming days. .

After the final arguments, which are continuing for the moment, the members of the jury must decide whether or not Chauvin is guilty of the three charges he faces: murder in the second degree, punishable by up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years; and second degree murder, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

However, as he has no criminal record, he could only be sentenced to a maximum of 12 and a half years in prison for the first two charges and 4 years in prison for the third.

Chauvin recklessness

In his arguments, Minnesota State Attorney Steve Schleicher clarified that being a policeman is “a noble profession,” but that Chauvin “betrayed his badge and everything it stood for” when he pressed Floyd’s neck with his knee for 9 minutes. and 29 seconds.

After showing several images and videos of the moment of the incident, the prosecutor stressed that the way in which Chauvin acted “is not the way the police are trained, following the rules.”

“The defendant is being tried not because of who he was, but because of what he did,” he said, staring at the jurors …

