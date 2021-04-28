Tension in Persian Gulf: US ships fire warning shots at Iranians

Ships of the United States Navy warning shots were fired on Tuesday at ships of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy of Iran (IRGCN, for its acronym in English), after an unjustified approach to US vessels in the Persian Gulf.

After issuing “multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio and megaphone devices”, the IRGCN vessels have continued their short-range maneuvers, therefore “The Firebolt crew has fired warning shots and the IRGCN vessels have drifted to a safe distance from the US vessels”, the Navy has explained in a statement.

In addition, the US crew has attempted to communicate “proactively with IRGCN vessels, while” executing pre-planned responses to reduce the risk of miscalculations, avoid a collision and reduce the escalation of the situation.

He has also detailed that three ships “Coastal fast attack” of the Iranian Navy “did not take due account of the safety of other vessels as required by international law”, as they approached “Quickly” to US vessels in international waters “with” unknown intent. “

Firebolt and Baranoff, the two US vessels involved in the event, were conducting routine maritime security operations in international waters at the time of the incident.

The United States Navy has concluded in its statement that “the United States is not an aggressor; our naval forces remain in a non-provocative posture that exemplifies professionalism, encourages compliance with international laws and customs, and persuades others to emulate our actions. “

During the month of April, The United States has repeatedly denounced harassment by Iranian vessels towards the United States, in what has meant an escalation of maritime tensions between the two countries.

IRGCN repeatedly crossed the bows of the US vessels at an unnecessarily close range, requiring US ships to make defensive maneuvers to avoid the risk of a possible collision. Full Story: https://t.co/20CigAxRIm pic.twitter.com/beF2zg2wO0 – US Navy (@USNavy) April 27, 2021

US and Israel agree to counter Iranian missiles

The United States and Israel have reached an agreement to create a working group to counter missiles and drones from Iran, thus consolidating the relationship between the two countries.

This Tuesday, the adviser of National Security of the United States, Jake Sullivan, has met in Washington with the adviser of National Security of Israel, Meir Ben-Shabbat, to “continue the close bilateral consultations between the two governments on a series of regional issues,” the White House reported in a statement.

US and Israeli officials have discussed “their grave concern over developments in Iran’s nuclear program in recent years,” after which the United States has updated Israel on talks held in Vienna regarding the nuclear pact.

Washington has also emphasized “The great interest of the United States in consulting closely with Israel on the nuclear issue in the future.”

After agreeing on “the significant threat posed by Iran’s aggressive behavior in the region,” US officials have underscored “President (Joe) Biden’s unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

In this context, both countries have agreed to “establish an inter-institutional working group to pay special attention to the growing threat from UAVs and precision-guided missiles produced by Iran and supplied to its representatives in the Middle East region.” , reads the statement from the White House.

The recent violent clashes in Jerusalem have also been of concern to both delegations, while US officials have “welcomed” recent calls for calm by Israel.

Finally, Washington has condemned “Forcefully” the recent “indiscriminate rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel”, to reaffirm “the continued support of the Biden Administration for efforts to advance peace between Israelis and Palestinians and a two-state solution to the conflict”.

Also in relation to Israel, and following a report published on Tuesday by Human Rights Watch in which it is stated that the country is guilty of international crimes of apartheid, the White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, has assured that “It is not the opinion of this Administration.”

Psaki added that the State Department, which “has its own rigorous process for making atrocity determinations and reporting on human rights abuses”, “has never used that terminology.”

Human Rights Watch has accused the Government of Israel of perpetrating crimes against humanity of “apartheid” and “persecution” against the Palestinians and has urged the international community to condition any relationship with the Israeli authorities and security forces on the end of these abuses, as well as to examine existing agreements – including commercial ones – to verify that they do not indirectly contribute to human rights violations. Humans.

With information from Agencia Reforma and Europa Press

