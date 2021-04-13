Tension in an act of Díaz Ayuso between parents of students and followers of the president

One of the protesters, in the act of Ayuso (Photo: MÁS VALE TARDE)

The ‘move’ has also reached the meetings of Díaz Ayuso. This Monday there have been some scenes of tension between parents of students and followers of the president in a ceremony held in Parla.

Among the protesters’ proclamations, the creation of a public institute in the southern town of Madrid, according to laSexta. One of them has accused Ayuso of having built the Isabel Zendal Hospital very quickly but not doing so in other places.

“It is the people who are asking for the training of a minor and it is not being allowed,” this citizen said to the cameras while he was accompanied by police officers.

The shouts of the group have subsequently been crossed with those of ‘Libertad, Libertad’, which were launched by those attending the Ayuso rally.

The scene has been lived just five days after the act held by Vox in Vallecas, a neighborhood with a working-class and left-wing tradition in Madrid, which ended with clashes and police charges.

