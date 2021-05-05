Tension grows in Colombia, with at least 19 dead and 800 injured by police violence against protests

Tension reigned this Tuesday in the streets of Colombia, where the protests against the government while the clamor grows for the president, Iván Duque, to open a national dialogue in order to end the disorder and police violence, which have caused at least 19 dead and more than 800 injured.

On the eve of a new “national strike” convened for this Wednesday by the unions and social organizations that since last Wednesday mobilize thousands of people across the country, the protests once again marked the day in Colombia, although with less intensity than in the previous days.

In Bogotá, thousands of students dressed with Colombian flags walked peacefully and in a festive atmosphere to ask for the cessation of police violence and respect for life, and in the end they concentrated on the Monument to the Heroes.

“We are here to accompany a people that needs the presence of their church, accompanying them in peace,” a Dominican friar who with other members of that community stood out in the demonstration of young people because of their white habits, told Efe.

Road blocks

Other mobilizations were registered mainly on highways in the departments of Cundinamarca, in the center of the country, Antioquia (northwest) and in Valle del Cauca, in whose capital, Cali, the largest popular concentrations have taken place and also the biggest wave of police violence.

The blockades, mainly by truckers and taxi drivers who on Monday joined the protests sparked by an ambitious government tax reform project, they prevented traffic between Bogotá and Tunja, the capital of Boyacá, as well as towards Zipaquirá, one of the nearby towns.

In Valle del Cauca, blockades continue on the road between Cali and the industrial city of Yumbo, which, according to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Diego Mesa, has prevented the circulation of tanks for supply fuel to the regional capital.

Police violence

The worst, however, is the uncontrolled violence by members of the Police against those who protest in the streets, which has claimed the lives of at least 19 people, according to the Ombudsman’s Office, although social organizations they assure that the figure is higher.

The NGO Temblores, which documents cases of police violence, reported that from April 28 to Tuesday it has counted “31 victims of homicidal violence “due to police brutality.

To stop the bloodbath, different sectors asked President Duque that does not close to a negotiation, “inviting everyone, right, left, center, whatever, to dialogue”, in the words of the Dominican friar.

Negotiation proposals

Faced with the wave of violence, the former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Manuel Santos expressed his willingness to meet with Duque and thus help to find solutions to the crisis.

“President Iván Duque, I am at your disposal and that of Colombians to get out of this crisis. The country needs dialogue, understanding “, Santos, politically estranged from his successor, said in a message on Twitter.

In line with Santos, the liberal politician Juan Fernando Cristo, who participated in the peace negotiations with the FARC, also expressed his willingness to dialogue with Duque, whom he asked to “open a social dialogue today in Cali”, the epicenter of social unrest and violence.

Pressed by the gravity of the situation, President Duque called on Tuesday the different political movements, judicial, business and social activities of the country to a dialogue “without ideological differences”.

“We will install a space to listen to citizens and build solutions (…) in which ideological differences should not mediate but rather our deepest patriotism,” Duque said in a statement in the Casa de Nariño, headquarters of the Executive.

We want to announce that we will install a space to listen to citizens, without ideologies, but with patriotism, with all the institutions, the parties, the private sector, leaders and leaders of civil society, to, together, build solutions for the country. pic.twitter.com/4vvTDaNWFV – Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) May 4, 2021

International concern

The international community also expressed its concern about the crisis that Colombia is going through and different organizations and governments made an appeal on Tuesday to allow peaceful protests and take measures against the excessive use of force by the security forces.

“What is paramount is that the government allows people to express themselves peacefully and to demonstrate peacefully. Those they are basic rights and that is our position, “said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

Hours earlier, the UN Office for Human Rights denounced from Geneva that the Colombian security forces have exercised a “excessive use of force” against protesters.

The European Union also condemned the violence of the Colombian security forces against the protesters and called for that those responsible for the repression be brought to justice.

Likewise, the United States Government expressed its “deep sadness” for violent episodes in Colombia and showed his “support” to the Duque government to solve the situation through “dialogue.”

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, also made a call “for calm, an end to violence and dialogue” as the only way to “redirect the discrepancies” in Colombia.