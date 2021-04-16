Tension grows between Alejandro Albalá and Tom Brusse, in ‘Survivors 2021’ and the reason is out of the contest

It’s only been a week since Survivors 2021 started, but the first philias and phobias have already emerged. An example of the latter is the bad relationship between Tom Brusse and Alejandro Albalá. They both took little time show your enmity, twitching at the slightest setback.

The contestants from Cayo Paloma began their clashes due to the lack of activity that the French detected in Albalá, although the gala broadcast this Thursday in Telecinco’s prime time hinted otherwise. To understand it you have to travel back in time to the strong house 2, where Tom Brusse and his girlfriend Sandra Pica began a friendship with Asraf Beno and Isa Pantoja, ex-wife of Albalá.

“The only thing you’ve done since the pre-coexistence is talk about your ex-girlfriend. On the island you do absolutely nothing. You are lazy, “said Tom Brusse to Alejandro Albalá during an argument.” What have I done to you? “Then Albalá asked him, visibly confused.

In Lapalapa, Sofía Suescun’s ex-boyfriend defended himself: “It bothers me that he does comments from behind when I already told him to say it to my face. I see that he is a coward and not a man like he preaches. I see that he goes behind and with these people I do not want to know anything. I am surprised that he says that I do nothing, when the only thing he had to do has not done it. “

“You have talked about your mother, his uncle and the whole family“answered Brusse. Then, the presenter, Jorge Javier Vázquez asked him a question to pull that thread:” Could it be that your friend Isa told you ‘be careful’ with Alejandro Albalá? “Without hesitation, the Frenchman answered no. However, when the presenter asked about Asraf Beno, Chabelita’s future husband, things changed:” Maybe yes, “Brusse acknowledged.

The businessman, who is characterized by not thinking much about what he says and then barely backing away, added: “I have no recollection.” However, the damage had already been done, and Alejandro Albalá responded assuming that this “maybe” was a yes: “If it’s Asraf it surprises me, because he’s a person who doesn’t know me. Dedicate yourself, you are nobody to get into my stuff. I don’t exist for you, “he said, concluding the matter.