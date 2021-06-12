Tension at the start of the Podemos Assembly

We can celebrate its fourth Citizen Assembly this weekend to replace Pablo Iglesias at the head of the General Secretariat of the party.

It does so in the Paco de Lucía de Alcorcón Auditorium, where only a few dozen people were present at the beginning of the assembly meeting.

Not even Ione Belarra, who is running as the great favorite to succeed Iglesias at the head of the party, was not there.

A fact that has been criticized along with other internal matters by the alternative candidacies.

And moments of tension have been generated, with boos to some of them, such as Nuevo Impulso. One of its spokesmen, Fernando Barredo, who already starred in one of the images of Vistalegre II, has maintained a scuffle while he was speaking with some of those attending the assembly.

“Faker! We are from Villalba and you are a liar! ”They have yelled at him.

“I have many friends in Villalba and of course much more educated than you,” he replied.

Minutes before, during the intervention with a fellow candidate, both have received boos from those present.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

Vistalegre IV: the first day of the future of Podemos without Iglesias

The deputy of Podemos answers Luis Enrique and incidentally sends a message to ‘El Chiringuito’

Ayuso uses a single word to define Podemos and forms a tremendous stir on Twitter

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.