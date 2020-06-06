Thousands of people participated peacefully in Germany today in some twenty cities in silent demonstrations called to protest discrimination, racism and police violence in response to the case of the murder of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In Berlin’s central Alexanderplatz square, some 15,000 protesters gathered according to police in a protest in which 1,500 people had initially registered.

In Hamburg, the security forces put the number of participants at around 14,000; in Frankfurt, Munich and Dresden, at 8,000, 7,000 and 4,000, respectively.

In Düsseldorf, where some 1,000 people gathered, protesters were silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time the police officer charged with second-degree murder pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck.

The organizers of the demonstrations had called on the participants to come dressed in black and to protest silently against racism and police violence under the slogan “Black Lives Matter”.

DISORDER FROM THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT AND SUPPORT FOR PEACEFUL PROTESTS

In an interview this week on the second German public television network ZDF, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Floyd’s “murder” “very, very terrible.”

“Racism is a horrible thing and society in the United States is very polarized,” he added, while expressing his hope that citizens will be able to carry out “peaceful demonstrations” and that the country will be “appeased”.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had previously spoken in the same line about Floyd’s death as a “terrible and shocking” event and considered the peaceful protests understandable and legitimate, of which he hoped they would not “continue to be overshadowed by the chaos and violence ”.

Merkel also regretted that “racism has always existed”, also in Germany.

CITY-STATE OF BERLIN APPROVES DISPUTE ANTI-DISCRIMINATORY LAW

Just this Thursday the city-state of Berlin passed a controversial anti-discrimination law to specifically protect people from discrimination by the authorities and the administration and guarantee equal access to public services.

With this new law, citizens can claim compensation for discrimination and the proof that there has been no discriminatory treatment passes to the authorities.

While the regional government maintains that with this law citizens have “an instrument with which to enforce” the anti-discrimination constitutional norms, the Police Union considers that it places “under general suspicion” the security forces.

Along the same lines, the Interior Minister, Horst Seehofer, who in declarations to the newspaper “Tagesspiegel” described the law as “insanity at its core”, expressed his support for the police and refused to put it under widespread suspicion.

FOOTBALL PLAYERS JOIN SOLIDARITY GESTURES

The world of sports in Germany and in particular football has also shown solidarity with Floyd on the pitch and has expressed his rejection of any type of racism, which has reopened the debate on freedom of expression in sport as a platform for launch political messages.

Thus, the German Football Federation (DFB) chose not to sanction players like Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi, from Borussia Dortmund; Weston McKennie of Schalke 04; and Marcus Thuram, of the Borussia Mönchengladbach, for contravening the norms when dealing in this case with concrete gestures of protest against racism.

Also the Ministry of Interior and Sport noted that the gestures seen in recent days are nothing more than an expression that athletes defend the fundamental values ​​of sport such as justice, respect, solidarity, friendship and cohesion and celebrated that In this sense, the federations are being flexible, unlike their usual “strict line”.

Sport naturally also speaks out against racism, stressed the spokesman of that portfolio, Steve Alter, who highlighted the great influence of sport as a role model for all of society.

In the opinion of Minister Seehofer it is understandable, taking into account “the importance and importance of the subject”, that many areas of society clearly position themselves.