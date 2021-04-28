Tenorite, Bierstadt, Skeena, Seaford or Grandview to retire Calibri at Microsoft

The Calibri font has been used by default in all Microsoft programs and services for 14 years

Calibri, the default font of all Microsoft ‘software’, including the Office suite, will no longer be used by default in the products of the American company, which has proposed five new custom fonts for users to choose to his successor.

The Calibri font has been used by default in all Microsoft programs and services for 14 years, when in 2007 it replaced the original font for the Office suite, Times New Roman.

“Just as people and the world around us age and grow, so should our modes of expression,” Microsoft said in a statement, in which has appreciated the role of Calibri but he has affirmed that “it is time to evolve”.

To choose the font to replace Calibri, Microsoft has introduced five new custom original fonts: Tenorite, Bierstadt, Skeena, Seaford and Grandview.

“Humanistic, geometric, Swiss and industrial style”

The new fonts encompass various styles ‘sans serif’, or sans serif typeface, in which the characters do not use serif or serif endings, and which Microsoft has defined as “humanistic, geometric, Swiss and industrial style”.

The American company will allow users to choose their favorite font from among the five proposals, and will evaluate it in the coming months. Microsoft has claimed that all of them, like Calibri, they can be chosen in the fonts menu of your programs such as Office.