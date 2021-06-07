Tenoch Huerta would be Namor in Black Panther 2

We have known for a long time about the participation of actor Tenoch Huerta in the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, the second film dedicated to the hero Black Panther. A delicate film for the death last year of the actor Chadwick Boseman and of which they have preferred not to tell anything. As we said, since November of last year we know that Huerta is part of the film, but I don’t know what his role would be. It was only pointed out that he would be a villain.

From practically the moment that his name for the film began to be pointed out by fans that it could be Namor. Namor’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has long been discussed as rumor-speculation, but Marvel Studios has confirmed absolutely nothing.

The rumor that The Illuminerdi point out from the middle, which has been correct in the past, is that Tenoch Huerta will effectively bring Namor to life in this Black Panther 2. It should be noted that the Fandomwire medium previously released the information that in Black Panther 2 we would see a conflict between Wakanda and Atlantis, which has led fans to speculate for a long time its potential appearance

Namor is one of the earliest Marvel characters, making his first public appearance in Marvel Comics # 1, the first comic from Timely Comics, Marvel’s predecessor. Namor is also considered the first antihero in comics. Namor is the son of a human father and an Atlantean mother and is Atlantean royalty, rising to his position on the throne. His extensive history in the world of comics has led him to act as an antihero, superhero, antagonist… coming to fight alongside and against the Avengers or the Fantastic Four. Similarly, in the vignettes there is a long history of wars between the kingdoms of Wakanda and Altantis.

In the past, it was also revealed that “Black Panther 2” was looking for a Mayan woman named “Zyanya” and a Mayan man named “Cadmael” for its cast. From The Illuminerdi they also reveal that these two “Mayan warriors” are important characters in the lore of Namor and Atlante. Zyanya is the codename of Namora, Namor’s cousin, also half Atlantean and half mutant. For its part, Cadmael would be the code name of Attuma, who is part of an Atlantean tribe known for being barbarian nomads. He is the leader of his species and believes that he is the true king of Atlantis.

Via information | The Illluminerdi