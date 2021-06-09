Tenoch Huerta would be chosen to give life to Namor in Black Panther 2

MEXICO CITY.

The Marvel Universe prepares to dive into the deepest seas. Namor will make his presentation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the saga whose first installment starred the late Chadwick Boseman.

Also known as The Underwater Man, Namor is one of the characters oldest marvel, created in the 30s and that, and it is not a minor detail, is considered as the first mutant.

A legendary character, who has his counterpart in the rival house in DC’s Aquaman and who, according to The Illuminerdi, will be played by Tenoch Huerta, Mexican actor known for his participation in the Netflix series Narcos: México. In addition, the information also ensures that Namor will be accompanied by two other Atlantean characters, Zyanya and Cadmael.

Photo: Twitter TenochHuerta

That Namor’s presentation takes place in a Black Panther movie and is directly related to the world of Wakanda is something that Marvel has been preparing for years, and already gave the first clue that went almost unnoticed in Avengers: Endgame in a conversation between Black Widow and Okoye.

Months after the film’s release, Endgame screenwriter Chris Markus revealed to Comic Book that those short lines of dialogue from the latest Avengers film were meant to lay the foundations of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. “Sometimes you plant seeds, and sometimes they grow,” the screenwriter explained on Twitter when asked by a fan about the particular phrase.

The scene in question takes place during the meeting of the heroes surviving Thanos’ snap. When the current director of the Avengers Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) asks Okoye (Danai Gurira) about strange underwater earthquakes, she replies that “they are just earthquakes.”

But as Markus reveals, it is not a casual phrase, since they were really referring to the underwater civilization of Atlantis, in which Namor reigns, downplaying the incident to avoid conflict with the Atlanteans.

Of course, the most astute fans of Marvel already noticed then this subtle reference to the King of the Seven Seas, who has been an important part of the imaginary marvelita. since its inception being one of its first characters whose creation -in the early thirties- was even prior to that of the House of Ideas as such, founded in 1939.

Son of a ship captain and an Atlantean princess, Namor is considered to be the First Mutant. It has a strength and resistance superior to that of the Atlanteans. It is able to breathe both in water and on the surface, but prolonged time out of water can weaken or even kill it.

It was also rumored a long time ago that ‘The Eternals’ will refer to or show in one of its many flashbacks – we must not forget that the film will span several millennia since the arrival of powerful beings on Earth – in some way The Fall of Atlantis, to finish laying the foundations of Namor’s story. The character has had important plot arcs in the comics that relate to him with both the Avengers and Fantastic 4, as well as the X-Men.

It is, therefore, a figure that can be capital in the future of Marvel and that will make its presentation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel with a title that refers to the epic battle cry of King T’Challa and his hosts. wakandianas and that already has an official synopsis: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, from Marvel Studios, continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all the rich and diverse characters featured in the first movie. “

Written and directed again by Ryan Coogler, who was behind Black Panther, the film will be released on July 8, 2022 to check if the arrival of Namor is true and, also, who takes the mantle of Black Panther, protector of Wakanda, in the absence of Boseman. One of the clearest candidates is Shuri, the great (both clever and extremely intelligent) sister of T’Challa, one of the most widely accepted characters among the Marvelite fandom.