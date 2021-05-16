Tenoch Huerta points out racism in Mexico in new video

Racism has been an issue that has captured worldwide attention, especially after the crimes that have been committed in the United States where the police attack, or even murder, dark people. However, this is not a problem unique to North America; if we stop to analyze, we would see that, in our own country, Mexico, there is evident racism in the media.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Perhaps the most striking example of racism in Mexico was the case of Yalitza Aparicio, who after starring in Rome – 99% became known worldwide by grabbing the attention of the most important fashion magazines, as well as advertising campaigns. But despite that apparent openness, there was a lot of mockery and harsh criticism against her by many Mexican people, which the actress herself attributed to what the media have done for years.

One of the Mexican actors who has also stood out for making evident any issue of racism towards dark people is Tenoch Huerta (Güeros – 94%, Easter – 100%, Black Fire – 40%), but he has not been left only with opinions on social networks, because a couple of days ago he premiered a program on YouTube called Extended Version with Tenoch Huerta where he delves into the subject with percentages, graphs and official studies.

Keep reading: Tenoch Huerta apologizes for having mocked the severity of Covid-19

In this first program, the actor decided to talk about racism in Mexico that, although it is there, many do not want to see it. With a series of clips from commercials, television shows and hard facts, Huerta demonstrates the problem in Mexico especially from his perspective as a talent. Explain how castings work for a television commercial where most of the time they associate white people with an aspirational image and dark people as the poor or criminals.

According to the data he shares, only 3% of Mexican actors who land a leading role in a movie or series are brown-skinned, while 97% of the protagonists we see every day are white. In addition, it shares the definition of an expert who explains that races do not exist in humans because they all come from the same continent and skin color evolves according to the areas where they develop.

“Only 3% of the leading characters on Mexican screens are brown, in a country where between 60% and 80% are dark-skinned.” 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾https: //t.co/60lwKoWFg4@versionextend @panchparra @EstefaniaVeloz pic.twitter.com/BG07xZYEmd – Tenoch Huerta Mejía (@TenochHuerta) May 14, 2021

Continue with: CRITICAL METE | The arrival of a Mexican in Wakanda and other stories

During the program, the award-winning performers in award seasons are also discussed, from the Oscars, who have tried to be more inclusive, but still have few nominated leading actors, to the Ariel Awards themselves, where only 8.8% of the total of winners have been dark from 2017 to 2020. On the other hand, it takes up the actors who have managed to obtain a leading role but the productions end up pigeonholed in the same role.

Finally, it highlights the way in which dark people have been represented in a cartoonish way, continuing with the idea that only whites can have an aspirational profile. The impact that all this type of productions have on the media (series, films, programs and advertising campaigns) is also highlighted since, in some way, they influence “the way we see the world.”

Casting directors often rely on racial bias to cast dark actors, and while this is more the system’s fault than the directors’, these practices limit actors in the roles you can play, which, in turn, lowers performance. opportunities they have to show their talents.

You can watch the full video below: