Mexico City.- Six actors, six actresses, three playwrights and a director come together for a new theatrical initiative “Login”, in the scenario of the new normality.

The idea of ​​Lobos Producciones is to reactivate the Mexican theater seeking to create an “encounter between screens, creators and the public”, with a look at how a theatrical work is born.

Actresses such as Ludwika Paleta, Marina de Tavira, Regina Blandón and Mónica Huarte generously participate in this session. And actors like Luis Gerardo Méndez and Juan Manuel Bernal.

Theaters around the world are still closed, little by little a light is glimpsed at the end of the road, but the new normality is not positive for the forums, so the theater community is creative with post-pandemic projects.

The objective of Login is to build a bridge between the creators and the public towards the reopening of the stages, they explained in a virtual press conference.

The actors will perform six weekly performances in which they will interpret the first readings of plays that will be shown to the public virtually from their homes.

Playwrights Ximena Escalante and Conchi León will write unpublished texts that will send six pairs of actors to perform them for the first time on screen in front of the public.

All under the direction of the experienced Enrique Singer.

Silvia Navarro, Gaby de la Garza, Alejandro Speitzer, Alan Estrada, Alejandro de la Madrid and Andrés Zuno also participate.

How did you explain this Login?

Luis Gerardo Méndez:

“The first readings reveal a lot about what we are as actors, what we bring inside and the intuition and those first intuitions most of the time are very powerful and it is nice to see what happens to an actor when he faces a text for the first time. “

Tavira Marina:

“It is the brutal need to continue communicating, that first reading is something very intimate, something that is not open to the public and now we share it, I like the challenge.”

Regina Blandón:

“It will be an incredible experiment and a first reading is very nerve-racking.”

Ludwika Palette:

“For me, the most exciting moment to discover a project is to hear it in the voices of the people who will be those characters. I am very lucky to share with faces so dear and so admired. “

Monica Huarte:

“It is like a jump into the void, that is being an actor, trusting that the other will take you by the hands. The first reading is always very exciting. ”

Where to see Login?

The functions will be every Friday, at 8:00 p.m., tickets will be available at https://iniciodesesionenvivo.ticpass.mx at a cost of $ 120 pesos per session and $ 650 for the six sessions.

All proceeds will be for the benefit of the Actor’s House, where 50 retired actors of the elderly live.

Producer Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo was present at the virtual conference and thanked the altruistic gesture.

Login Calendar

Session 1. Playwright Conchi León – 19th of June

Cast: Marina de Tavira and Luis Gerardo Méndez

Session 2. Playwright Reynolds Robledo – June 26th

Cast: Ludwika Paleta and Mónica Huarte

Session 3. Playwright Reynolds Robledo – 3rd of July

Cast: Juan Manuel Bernal and Regina Blandón.

Session 4. Playwright Ximena Escalante – July 10th

Cast: Gabriela de la Garza and Alejandro Speitzer

Session 5. Playwright Conchi León – July 17th

Cast: Alan Estrada and Alejandro de la Madrid

Session 6. Playwright Ximena Escalante – July 24

Cast: Silvia Navarro and Andrés Zuno

