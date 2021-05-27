Tenoch Huerta and Yalitza Aparicio celebrate their skin color with the hashtag #DondeHayPrieturaHaySabrosura – Tomatazos

In Mexico, the issue of racism is something that has been handled in dubious ways for centuries. Although there is a clear contempt and lack of opportunities for people with brown skin, very occasionally the privileged prefer to ignore the problem and even attack anyone who raises their voice a little in any medium. Yalitza Aparicio, Tenoch Huerta and other Mexican actors take to social networks to celebrate their skin color using the hashtags #DondeHayPrieturaHaySabrosura and #PoderPrieto, in an effort to change the prejudiced discourse around that word that has been used in such a long time contemptuous.

The Mexican film and television industry has a problem about the stereotypes of people with brown skin. Both in series and movies we observe that very often the roles of poor people, thieves, drug traffickers, etc., are played by dark-skinned actors, while white interpreters take roles mostly related to wealth or success. Of course there are exceptions, but it is enough to take a look at the most commercial Mexican cinema and the most famous Netflix national series to notice that such a problem is real.

Tenoch Huerta, famous for his participation in productions such as La Vida Precoz and Breve by Sabina Rivas, Vuelven – 100% or Narcos: México, has for a long time been in charge of denouncing racism against people with brown skin in the country, but He also has numerous detractors who from time to time point out cracks in his speeches or simply label him “complaining.” The 40-year-old actor wrote on Twitter: “My skin is respected, my skin sweats, my skin resonates, on my skin there is no doubt, my skin loves, my skin is pure tasty” and there were not a few actors who followed his example .

Stars like Yalitza Aparicio, who rose to fame in 2018 for his performance in Rome – 99% and that he will return with new projects very soon, he also shared the hashtags on social networks celebrating his skin; other celebrities like Horacio Garcia Rojas, star of Diablero – 55% on Netflix, Lilia mendoza, and many more, also published the hashtags, becoming a national trend in a few hours. Tenoch Huerta was in charge of retweeting abundant publications that connected with the movement and in the last two days an explosion of reactions of all kinds has been observed.

Of course, critics of the initiative also appeared, who pointed out that by relating “tasty” to the word “black” one is falling into a contradiction, a form of exoticization and even sexual exploitation that has followed brown skin for centuries. . The debate is held on social networks and the conclusions generated are diverse. Although many have tried to carry the conversation in a peaceful and respectful way, unfortunately many Twitter users have appeared who prefer to directly attack those who use the hashtag with the lowest words, there is no place for them in the discussion centers.

My skin is respected, my skin sweats, my skin resonates, in my skin there is no doubt, my skin loves, my skin is pure tasty # PoderPrieto #DondeHayPrieturaHaySabrosura pic.twitter.com/e1TTziisUK – Tenoch Huerta Mejía (@TenochHuerta) May 25, 2021

My skin is respected, my skin sweats, my skin resonates, in my skin there is no doubt, my skin loves, my skin is pure flavor. #PrietoPower #WherePrieturaHaySabrosura Many of us are proud of our skin color. pic.twitter.com/dVYF6SKrUj – Yalitza Aparicio Martínez (@YalitzaAparicio) May 26, 2021

My skin is respected, my skin sweats, my skin resonates, in my skin there is no doubt, my skin loves, my skin is pure flavor # PoderPrieto #DondeHayPrieturaHaySabrosura When she was born I understood that in order to accompany her on her journey, she had to first learn to love me. With love walking together pic.twitter.com/7Hu22hlo6q – Horacio Garcia-Rojas (@ horacioGR69) May 25, 2021

