Tenoch Huerta and the Mexicans who star in the new installment of The Purge

Tenoch Huerta celebrated his participation in this film, and not only because it marks his entrance to starring roles in Hollywood cinema, but because the story breaks stereotypes.

Tenoch Huerta in a scene from The Purge. (Official site www.theforeverpurge.com)

“The script has a very interesting twist on what was being done with the other installments; to begin with, it leaves the urban context in which the plot normally took place, and this time the Mexicans are the protagonists.

“It is no longer the story where the little Mexican is the one who dies in the first five minutes. On this occasion, Mexicans are the heroes of the film and become the singing voice, ”the actor assured the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

Josh Lucas also participates in the movie. (Official site www.theforeverpurge.com)

Tenoch He told the newspaper that this film can mean a lot on a professional level, for better and for worse. “It may be that from this film doors will open and then I will start working more in the United States. Or the opposite, that they see it and say: ‘What the hell were we thinking?’, And not call me again. Much is at stake here, “he acknowledged.

In addition to Tenoch Y Ana, complete the cast Josh lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alexander Edda Y Will patton.