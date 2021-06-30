Tennys Sandgren wins the place of the 30th finals at the expense of Norbert Gombos

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 06:00 CEST

Tennys Sandgren, American, number 68 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon by 6-4, 6 (5) -7 (7), 6-1 and 6-3 to the Slovak player Norbert Gombos, number 94 of the ATP. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the tournament.

The statistics show that the American managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, got 56% on the first serve, committed 2 double faults and took 78% of the service points. As for the Slovakian tennis player, he never managed to break serve and his effectiveness data is 57%, 5 double faults and 63% of points obtained on serve.

Sandgren will face the German player in the 30th finals Alexander Zverev, number 6 and seeded number 4.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) occurs from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 players participate in this competition. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous rounds of the championship and the guests.