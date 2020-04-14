The coronavirus crisis can have dire repercussions beyond what is strictly sanitary and tennis is more threatened than ever in the modern era. The cancellation of tournaments and stoppage of activity is putting all federations in check, who are trying to anticipate and propose measures to mitigate the impact of the crisis on the most vulnerable. But it is not easy. Proof of this is the impasse in which the Canadian Tennis Federation (TennisCanada), as revealed by its president and CEO, Michael Downey, in an interview for TSN that seems more like a distress call than a mere reflection. The celebration of Rogers cup (a women’s and men’s tournament at different venues and during the same week) is a masterful move to raise funds each season, but the institution’s dependence on tournaments leaves them in a very worrying situation this season.

With the Montreal women’s tournament already canceled due to restrictions imposed by the Québec state government, the celebration of the men’s tournament in Toronto is still up in the air. “It is evident that the event is clearly at risk. We put more than 25,000 people in the same space and that is now unthinkable. We do not know what the situation of the virus will be in a few months, so we maintain hope,” Downey said before acknowledging the critical situation of TennisCanada. “94% of what we invest in the development of tennis in our country emanates from what is generated the week of the Rogers Cup. We are one of the most self-sufficient federations in the world since we have almost no government aid, but this situation leaves us in a position of tremendous vulnerability, “he acknowledged.

Questioned about possible measures Posed to try to cushion this tough mess, Downey is cautious. “It is going to be a very difficult year. We have already cut our agenda of national events and we will have to cut a lot more. We are aware that there will be a restructuring of the workforce in our organization, there will be many people who will be left without jobs, especially in the event of the Toronto event also being canceled, “he said before regretting the long-term impact this will have. “This will condition our work until 2023. We are not going to be able to invest at the same level that we have been doing for the last few seasons. I estimate that we will lose well over 10 million dollars if the two tournaments are canceled, hopefully the government can help us”, said a Michael Downey desolate, who sees TennisCanada in a critical situation.

