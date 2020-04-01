The suspension of Wimbledon has brought consequences, of course, at the level ATP Y WTA. Both circuits announced a joint suspension of the tournaments until July 13, just after the London Major. So, if it were the remote case that the calendar runs its course, in which tournaments would tennis return? In this case, and due to the compressed summer calendar with the (planned) Games dispute, the week of July 13 would take place the dispute of an ATP 500 like the one of Hamburg, Besides ATP 250 from Newport (in case of not being postponed, the only grass tournament to be played in 2020) and Enough. On the female side, that week corresponds to the WTA International from Bucharest Y Lausanne. We will see if they can finally be played.

