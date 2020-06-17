The tennis already has a return date. It will be the August 14 with the Washington ATP 500, a tournament that will kick off the competition after the break due to the coronavirus crisis. For its part, the WTA has announced that they will return on August 3 in Palermo. The circuit has been stopped since March 9 when it was suspended in Indian Wells due to the spread of COVID-19 that forced it to stop all sports, taking extreme measures to control the pandemic.

The main course will arrive on August 31 with the US Open, the second Grand Slam of the course, the first after the restart. In between both tournaments, the Cincinnati Masters 1,000 will take place on August 22, which will serve to get filming ahead of the big event a week later in Flushing Meadows. Shortly thereafter the 250th will arrive from Kitzbühel (Austria) on September 8, already on clay.

The Austrian event will be held in the anteroom of the Mutua Madrid Open. Finally, the Spanish capital can count on its tournament on brick dust. will be played on September 13. Roland Garrros, scheduled from September 20 to October 4, has had to delay his dates in order to make room for both the Madrid event and the Masters 1,000 in Rome (September 20).

So that, The French Grand Slam will start a week later than planned on September 27, but it will not be the last of the season. A new calendar update beyond Roland Garros is expected in mid-July. The ATP wants to include a tour of Asia before returning to the European circuit with the pre-ATP Finals tournaments in London, which will put an end to a strange season. Meanwhile, they continue to work to add ATP 500 and ATP 250 tournaments to the calendar as long as the situation allows.

In fact, the ATP itself, WTA and the International Federation, among other organizations, have made it clear that there could be changes in the calendar: «The calendar is subject to change and there will be ongoing evaluations related to health and safety, international travel policies, and government approval of sporting events. All events will be carried out under strict guidelines related to health ». ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi added, « Our goal has been to reschedule as many tournaments as possible and save as much of the season as we can. »