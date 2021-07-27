Tennis | What’s Next: Carlos Alcaraz’s Next Steps After His First ATP Win

His pulse did not tremble, or at least that sensation gave, judging by the score, to Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image to lift his first ATP trophy and, incidentally, to be crowned as the youngest champion since Kei Nishikori, also at 18 years old, in 2008. His authority playing with Umag clay above all a Richard Gasquet it was like that of an adult snatching candy from a child. The age factor that the Frenchman had to take advantage of by pulling on his seniority was crushed by Alcaraz with the vigor of a kid who wants to take over the world. As a consequence, a double 6-2 and uncork the champagne.

With the tennis focus concentrated on the Olympic Games, despite the absence of Nadal and where it starts as a great favorite to gold Djokovic, Alcaraz has wanted to be awarded a part of the flashes with its historic week. “I’m going to enjoy it a lot. I want to dedicate it to my team and to my whole family, but if I have to choose a person, I should do it between my grandfather and Juan Carlos (Ferrero – his coach)”commented the Murcian.

I can’t get too confused because I have to be focused for what is coming “

His triumph at Umag, where he also left on the way to Pouille, Martin, Krajinovic and Ramos, has made him climb to the position 55 of the classification. With little time to delight in celebrations, Alcaraz disputes the tournament of Kitzbuhel, Austria, this week. Tennis is like that, a sport that does not sleep, that demands to focus on what is to come and Carlos knows it perfectly. “Every week you have a new tournament and then I don’t have much time to celebrate it because tomorrow I have another championship that I must be totally focused on”, assured the 18-year-old Spaniard.

THE US OPEN, YOUR ONLY ‘BIG’ TO PLAY

Defined by his recent victim, Richard Gasquet, as a potential top 10 in the next two years and future Grand Slams winner, Alcaraz is counting down the days to his premiere at the US Open, the only ‘big’ that has not yet played. “I really like its atmosphere, its tracks and its stadiums. I don’t know which one I would like to win because I like all the Grand Slams, but I would like to win all of them”, he confessed between laughs.

Applying a more serious tone, Alcaraz shows his maturity, taking caution as the flag. “The truth is that I am a person who does not think long term. I go little by little, step by step and fulfilling goals and dreams. Keep improving is my goal”, repeated the one born in El Palmar, who, after the current tournament in Austria, awaits the American tour during the month of August on the asphalt of Washington, Toronto, Cincinnati or Winston-Salem to carburete up to New York. By illusion, that is not.

