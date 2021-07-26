Tennis, Umag ATP tournament | Nadal’s congratulatory message to Alcaraz for his first victory

Alcaraz-Gasquet: First ATP title for the boy wonder

The player has also equaled Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal who also won his first title at the same age as Carlos Alcaraz in Sopot in 2004. The young Spanish tennis player was happy after his victory and commented that he will never forget this moment. “This week I will never forget it“.

Alcaraz posted a tweet on his social networks where he thanked all the support he has received and that he has made a dream come true by winning the title in Umag. Nadal replied to this message and the world number three congratulated Alcaraz after his first triumph on the ATP circuit.