The Juan Carlos Ferrero Tennis Academy, one of the most recognized worldwide, has taken a new step in this de-escalation by being in Phase 1 since last Monday. Among his players are Pablo Carreño-Busta and Carlos Alcaraz, one of the world’s greatest promises. Although the current situation has not done them any favors. Tourism has been paralyzed and all its national and international players, many of whom stayed at the Academy during confinement, have been unable to train for quite some time.

Like JC Ferrero – Equelite Sports Academy there are other academies. Totally paralyzed clubs that with the start of Phase 1 are beginning to open their doors. The former number 1 in the world of tennis is not far behind. “We are used to having many people every day in the academy, from all over the world and making use of various services: restaurant, physio, gym; of course tennis and other sports … Reconciling all this will be very difficult”, Ferrero comments.

“This week we have opened to the local public following all the rules and recommendations: appointment, temperature taking and disinfection when entering, etc. In addition, we have limited an area of ​​the academy for them and thus avoid being even close to the annual players who are still confined to us and starting a preseason facing the new competitive calendar “says Ferrero from the Academy that bears his name and where he also lives.

New entries next week

“From next week, following the limits of mobility that the government is establishing, our idea is to allow new internal players to enter. It will be compulsory to carry out tests to anyone who wants to come new to guarantee the security of the already internal. Our workers will do the test as they can be reinstated, “explains the Ontinyent.

“The objective is to guarantee a safe environment for all clients who come. We have the firm idea of ​​being able to carry out our training Campus as every summer, even if with a much lower capacity limit,” says Ferrero, who also hopes to be able to receiving foreigners in summer since “they are 70% of our clients”.

