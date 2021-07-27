Tennis | The gift to Carlos Alcaraz after winning his first tournament in Umag

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image continues to break the mold in tennis. The young Spanish player won his first ATP title in Croatia and emulated Rafael Nadal, as he also managed to inaugurate his record at the age of 18. From ATP, by way of surprise, they wanted to give him a gift.

A cake was the detail that they handed over to Alcaraz after winning the final. “Congratulations, for the first of many to come“were the words written on the cake that received the number 55 in the world.

A nice gesture with one of the tennis players who has the most future internationally. The Spanish received the cake very well, smiling after seeing how they remembered him.

