As soon as it was announced that Wimbledon 2020 was officially canceled, after two minutes of clock, ATP and WTA have announced that tennis, therefore, is updating its suspension date again. If June 7 was the last date estimated for your return, the entire ground tour being completely canceled, the circuits ATP and WTA are suspended until July 13, leaving all the events of the grass tour permanently canceled. A new blow to the circuit, forced by the exceptional circumstances that the five continents are going through. This is what ATP and WTA have reported:

Along with the cancellation of Wimbledon, ATP and WTA have jointly announced the continued suspension of the ATP and WTA Circuits until July 13, 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to Wimbledon, the suspension covers the entire ATP / WTA European turf pitch tour, including ATP events at ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Stuttgart, London-Queen’s, Halle, Mallorca, Eastbourne, as well as the events of the WTA in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham, Birmingham, Berlin, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg. The suspension takes effect at all levels of professional gaming, including the ATP Challenger Tour as well as the ITF World Tennis Tour. At this time, tournaments to be held starting July 13, 2020 are still planning to continue according to the published schedule.

The ATP and WTA realize the importance and responsibility of prioritizing the health and safety of the tennis community and the general public when evaluating the feasibility of resuming the Tours. “Unfortunately, the current global pandemic of COVID-19 leaves us with no choice but to further suspend the Tour; a decision we have made in close cooperation with our members and the other governing bodies of tennis,” said Andrea Gaudenzi, president of ATP . “Health and safety remain the top priority as we navigate the challenges that await us in these unprecedented times, and we will do our best to have the Tour resume as soon as possible once it is safe to do so.”

“This was a decision that the WTA and its members did not make lightly, however we remain vigilant in protecting the health and safety of our players, staff and fans,” said Steve Simon, WTA President and CEO. “While we share the disappointment of the new season postponement, our priority remains to support each other during this unprecedented time and work together as a sport in preparation for our return to the game.”

