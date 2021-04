This Monday, the French Tennis Federation confirmed that the Roland Garros, Grand Slam tennis tournament, will be played with the presence of the public but with a reduced capacity of 11,500 daily spectators, and not the 20,000 that at the time the organization had contemplated. contest. The covid-19 situation in France is still alarming and therefore the health measures for Roland Garros are very strict. The French Open will begin on September 21 and will culminate on October 11.