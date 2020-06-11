Roger Federer, holder of the record for men’s Grand Slam titles, announced on social media on Wednesday that he will miss the rest of the 2020 season, to return to the circuit early next year, after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

“A few weeks ago, I had delays in my initial re-education and underwent a new rapid arthroscopy in my right knee,” Federer writes on Twitter.

“Now, as I did before the 2017 season, I plan to take the time necessary to be 100% prepared and at my best level,” adds the Swiss tennis player, who will turn 39 in early August.

“I will miss my fans and the circuit, but I look forward to seeing everyone back at the start of the 2021 season,” he added.

First operated on the same knee on February 19, Federer, winner of 20 Grand Slam, was originally scheduled to return to the circuit in the grass season in late June.

The Swiss, a former world number one, currently fourth in the ATP ranking, said he experienced “a setback during his initial rehabilitation.”

Olympic gold

But the world tennis calendar has been greatly altered due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ATP circuit has been stopped from the beginning of March and until the end of July at least.

And the postponement to 2021 of the Tokyo Games also postponed for a year the last great challenge of his career, the search for Olympic gold in the individual event, which has escaped him until now.

The Swiss was a silver medalist in singles, in 2012 in London, and gold in doubles, along with his compatriot Stan Wawrinka, four years earlier in Beijing. He did not participate in the Rio Games in 2016.

Before these two interventions in the space of a few months, Federer had already undergone the same type of operation for the first time, in February 2016, but on the left knee, when he was 34 years old.

And that decision went well. When he returned to the circuit in early 2017, after half a year without playing, he won the Australian Open and then Wimbledon, six months later.

It remains to be seen, when he is close to turning 39, whether he will recover from these two operations, albeit minor, and whether he will be able to reissue that year 2017.

In 2020, Federer played only one competition, the Australian Open, where he reached the semifinals, before bowing to Serbian Novak Djokovic, who would end up lifting the first Grand Slam of the year.

Six of the record

Later he played an exhibition match with the Spanish Rafa Nadal, in early February, in Cape Town, South Africa, before 50,000 spectators, a record attendance for a tennis match.

The rest of the circuit players have not played much more at the moment either, with their direct rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in front.

At the moment, Wimbledon has been canceled, Roland-Garros postponed to September-October, and the US Open is fraught with questions.

As you approach your forties, and after these two almost consecutive operations, will Federer recover as he thinks? The question inevitably arises and will undoubtedly fuel recurring speculation about his career end.

If you want to see the glass half full, the 2017 episode leaves room for optimism. Although the difference is that at that time he was ‘only’ 34 years old.

Federer, known for his graceful style of play, has had several minor injuries over the course of a career, in which he won 103 individual titles, including all four major tournaments.

The Swiss is still six ATP titles off American Jimmy Connors’ record, which he claimed at 109.