The number two tennis player in the world, Rafael Nadal, sees the 2020 season “practically lost”, with the feeling of “wasting a year of our lives” due to the coronavirus epidemic, in interviews published this Tuesday by the ABC and El newspapers. Country.

“To me, if you give me a paper stating that in January 2021 a normal and current season will begin, I will sign it for you blindly,” the Spaniard told ABC.

“There are many personal and economic interests, sport moves a lot, but it will be difficult for us to return to normality,” said Nadal.

“2020 I see it practically lost. I hope I can start next year. Hopefully it will be so,” he insisted on statements to El País.

“I hope to play as soon as possible, but I, doing a logical exercise, see the following: we are traveling every week from one place to another, we are in contact with hotels, airports, in different places …”, he recalled on ABC.

Nadal took advantage of the fact that the Spanish government has allowed professional athletes to train again since Monday to step on a tennis court again at a friend’s house, although he sees it difficult to compete again this season.

“My feeling, and sadly I say it, I will not deceive you, is that we are losing a year of our life. And with 33-34 years it has much more value than 20, because there you have much more ahead for much also be a year, “said the tennis player to ABC.

When asked if he could be forced to choose between the United States Open or Roland Garros, who have been very close after the rescheduling of the French tournament, Nadal is not clear.

“Frankly, I think that is not going to happen. From the US Open to Roland Garros with a week in between … I just don’t think we can play,” said Nadal, winner of 12 Roland Garros.

The French tournament is scheduled to take place from September 20 to October 4, after being postponed by the coronavirus epidemic, just one week after the US Open, which would take place from August 31 to September 13.

