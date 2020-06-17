The Mutua Madrid Open 2020, which was suspended in May due to the pandemic, already has new dates and will be played from 12 to 20 September both in the male and female categories, according to the new calendar announced this Wednesday by the ATP, which will resume its official activity on August 14 in the Washington tournament, category ATP 500.

The organization that governs men’s tennis officially announced the dates of the first seven tournaments of his return to activity. After Washington it will be the turn of the Cincinnati Masters 1,000 (August 22), US Open (August 31), Kitzbühel (September 8), Masters 1,000 in Madrid (September 13), Masters 1,000 in Rome (September 20) and Roland Garros (September 27). Thus, Wimbledon will be the only one of the four ‘greats’ that will not be disputed this year, initially, as it can afford it by being insured against pandemics.

“It is very good news that the Mutua Madrid Open can be played next September. It means that the very complicated situation we have gone through in recent months is improving, albeit gradually,” Feliciano López, director, said in a statement. of the tournament, whose start will coincide with the closing of the US Open.

The tennis player celebrated that “the return to normality” has “given them the opportunity to play the tournament”. “We are going to do our part to make it an edition with all the security measures that guarantee the health of all the participants. With the tournament underway, we send a very positive message from one of the areas most affected by the virus” he added.

The Toledo trusts that “the situation has improved even more in September” and that this “will allow for fans in the stands.” The Madrid tournament will announce “soon after carefully analyzing it in close collaboration with the competent authorities” all questions related to this resumption as a possibility of capacity or ticket sales.

In any event, the ATP clarified this schedule “is subject to change.” “There will be ongoing assessments related to health and safety, international travel policies and government approval of sporting events. All events will be held under strict guidelines related to health and safety, social distancing, reduction or the absence of fans on the site, “said the organization.

More detailed update in July

In about a month, ATP expects to announce a post-Roland Garros schedule update. In this sense, his plans are to set an Asian tour followed by a European ‘indoor’ tour that culminates with the ATP Finals in London to conclude the season.

ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi He indicated that his “goal has been to reschedule as many tournaments as possible and save as much of the season as we can.” “It has been a truly collaborative effort and we look forward to adding more events to the calendar as the situation evolves. I would like to acknowledge the efforts of our tournaments to operate during these difficult times, as well as our players who will compete in different conditions,” he said.

The WTA will start earlier

However, It will be the WTA that will resume professional tennis with the Palermo tournament, which will begin on August 3. The women’s circuit has scheduled a total of 20 tournaments until the end of November, when the Guangzhou competition will be held. This list also includes the two ‘greats’, US Open and Roland Garros.

“The vital energy of the spectators will be greatly missed in the stands, but our tennis players are eager to return to the competition and we will explore new ways of interacting with our fans fans. It is our sincere hope and wish that we can play again this summer. “WTA President and Steve Simon explained in a statement.

