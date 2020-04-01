The cancellation of Wimbledon 2020 has been the most prominent news of the day in the world of tennis, but not the only one. To the suspension of the British Grand Slam, which was scheduled to take place between June 29 and July 12, was added the suppression of the entire tour on previous grass.

This supposes a prolongation of the break in the ATP and WTA calendars, at least, until July 13. Following the announcement of the All England Club on Wednesday, both organizations issued a joint statement announcing the suspension of all award events.

MALLORCA REMAINS WITHOUT TOURNAMENTS

In the case of the men’s circuit, they will not be played Hertogenbosch, Stuttgart, London-Queen’s, Find, Majorca Y Eastbourne. In the feminine they also fall Hertogenbosch, Majorca Y Eastbourne, in addition to Notthingam, Birmingham, Berlin Y Bad Homburg.

“Protecting the health and well-being of everyone involved in tennis and of the general public has been and continues to be our priority. We recognize the significant impact these decisions will have on the entire sport and we do not take them lightly, however we must continue to be guided by experts and evidence. Our sport is in unknown territory, but we are committed to taking a proactive and responsible approach to meet the challenges we face, “he said. David Haggerty, president of the International Tennis Federation in a statement.

