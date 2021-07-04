Tennis players Zvonareva and Siegemund manage to qualify for the round of 16 at the expense of Christian and Hibino

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 11:00 CEST

The Russian player Vera Zvonareva, number 37 of the WTA and the German tennis player Laura siegemund, number 34 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the round of 32 of Wimbledon in one hour and seven minutes by 6-2 and 6-2 to the american Kaitlyn christian already the japanese player Nao Hibino, numbers 61 and 64 of the WTA. With this result, the players manage to qualify for the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that Zvonareva and Siegemund, the winners, managed to break their rivals’ serve 5 times, achieved 71% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and took 67% of the points at take out. As for Christian and Hibino, they managed to break the serve on one occasion, their effectiveness was 70%, they committed 2 double faults and they achieved 41% of the service points.

The next match corresponds to the round of 16 of the tournament and in it Zvonareva and Siegemund will face the Japanese players Shuko Aoyama Y Ena Shibahara.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 63 couples face.