Tennis players Zhang and Xu get their place in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 07:00 CEST

Chinese players Shuai zhang Y Yi-Fan Xu, number 43 of the WTA and number 12 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros by 6-4 and 6-4 in one hour and eleven minutes to the Russian player Alexandra panova already the switzerland Viktorija golubic, numbers 319 and 121 of the WTA. With this result, the players managed to qualify for the Roland-Garros round of 32.

The match data reflects that the winners managed to break their rivals’ serve 4 times, had a 78% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and achieved 65% of the service points. As for Panova and Golubic, they managed to break their opponents’ serve 2 times, their effectiveness was 79%, they double-faulted and got 53% of their service points.

In the round of 32 Zhang and Xu will face the Czechs Kristyna Pliskova Y Karolina Pliskova.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Women’s Doubles.) a total of 64 couples face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between June 2 and 13 on clay in the open air.