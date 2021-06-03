Tennis players Yang and Ninomiya qualify for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 03:30 CEST

The Chinese tennis player Zhaoxuan Yang, number 47 of the WTA and the Japanese player Makoto ninomiya, number 63 of the WTA won in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros in one hour and twenty-four minutes by 6-2 and 6-2 to the spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo already the czech player Marie Bouzkova, numbers 68 and 82 of the WTA. After this result, we can continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve 2 times, while the winners, for their part, did it 6 times. In addition, Yang and Ninomiya had a 74% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 62% of the service points, while the data of their opponents is 69% effective, 2 double faults and 43% of points obtained at service.

During the round of 32, Yang and Ninomiya will meet the Croats Petra martic Y Shelby rogers.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Women’s Doubles.) 64 couples participate. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 2 and 13 on exterior clay.