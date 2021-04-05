Tennis players will have the option of staying in houses instead of official hotels

Updated 04/05/2021 – 08:56

The racket pros They want to relax the strict protocols to which they are subjected by the ATP with the famous bubbles that keep them locked up in hotels during the tournament.

After long conversations with the leaders of the circuit, it was agreed that from now on, and as MARCA has learned, tennis players will be given the possibility to stay in houses, either their own or rented.

The only condition is that the players have to stay inside the bubble and that means that your movement space has to be from your residence to the slopes. They cannot deviate to go out to dinner or shopping as some did in Miami, taking advantage of the fact of being one of the main seeds and having their own car.

Likewise, they are subject to the possibility of having to pass more PCR tests if necessary. and they are the ones who must pay all the expenses unlike when they reside in official hotels.

Monte Carlo, from April 11 to 18, reportedly will be the first tournament where tennis players can be at home. That would allow Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev to sleep in their own bed, since their domicile is fixed in the Monegasque Principality..

A week later, the members of the Navy would be the main beneficiaries. Pablo Carreo, Albert Ramos and Marcel Granollers, among others, would not need to request a room in the official hotel during their participation in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. And the same will happen to Fernando Verdasco at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Few cases in challengers tournaments

The ATP initiative is subject to the acceptance of the different local governments and has been taken after verifying that in the challenger category events, where the bubbles never existed, there have hardly been cases of coronavirus. It all comes down to the player’s responsibility to respect the rules.