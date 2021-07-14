Tennis players who must improve in the second half of the 2021 season

Many professionals work for objectives, these being an incentive to offer their best performance. This is not usually quite the case in the world of tennis, since dissatisfaction with not complying with it and the excessive pressure in the conquest process can be too much, but it is evident that there are tennis players with a lot at stake in this second half of the season. . Three Grand Slams and four Masters 1000 of the nine on the calendar have already been disputed, thus leaving five events in this category that can share joys, as well as Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 and the last major of the year, US Open 2021. While everyone will want to achieve great success, some of the best present themselves in greater need of it, having failed to meet the wishes and expectations in the preceding months.

One of them is Rafael Nadal. It is clear that nothing can be demanded from a legend like him and everything he offers must be interpreted as a gift for tennis, but the Spaniard continues to feel competitive and has seen his supreme goal, Roland Garros, disappear. For a tennis player of his size, ending a season without a Grand Slam cannot be interpreted as something positive, so the supreme objective will be to reign in New York, and more taking into account the historical situation in which it is framed and that has sacrificed events like Wimbledon and the Olympic event to arrive with guarantees.

It cannot be ignored that neither Daniil Medvedev He has achieved a memorable victory that marks his season as good. A world number 2 can only be satisfied with, at least, a Masters 1000 title. The part of the season is coming when his tennis shines brightest and he will defend many points in 2019, above all. Although if there is a member of the top-10 who has not achieved any of his wishes this campaign is Dominic Thiem, who the hangover of success, mental fatigue and now injuries, are making it impossible to reap triumphs. Whether he is eligible to defend the title at the 2021 US Open remains to be seen, but it is clear that he needs some important result between now and the end of the year.

Two other tennis players who cannot be satisfied with what has been done so far are Diego schwartzman, whose season is being very bad, needing a turning point to bring it to the level shown in 2020, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, which the tour on grass has revitalized, but who needs like eating a title in his record. The Canadian has not won all the expected matches in major events, and when he found a way to reach the finals in minor events, he could not define himself as champion.

Serena Williams will look to have another chance to win a Grand Slam

As for the WTA circuit, the proliferation of surprises has meant that the cake of triumphs is very distributed and not always a portion will be touched by some of the best. Simona halep, punished by injuries, will want to rediscover the victory, although the conditions of this final stretch of the year are usually not ideal for her. This season she will arrive rested and could attack a great tournament. Similar situation live Sofia kenin Y Garbiñe Muguruza, who have suffered mild physical problems, but that have completely cut off their competitive pace. They will recover their form and confidence little by little, looking for a title that changes the sign of the season.

Special mention deserves the case of Bianca AndreescuThe Canadian being one of the tennis players most punished by injuries in recent times. He has shown that when he is healthy he is almost unbeatable and his resurgence in the North American tour on hard court in 2019 is an endorsement to think that he can do very well and make up for an ill-fated first half of the season. And if we talk about women who have not met their goals so far, we cannot ignore Serena Williams, who only has one bullet left in the chamber this year to achieve the longed-for and almost utopian 24th Grand Slam title in his career.