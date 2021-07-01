Tennis players Ward and Parker are eliminated in the 30th final of Wimbledon

07/01/2021

On at 21:45 CEST

The British Dominic Inglot Y Luke bambridge, number 61 of the ATP and number 67 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the thirty-second final of Wimbledon in one hour and twenty-four minutes by 7 (8) -6 (6) and 6-4 British players James ward Y Stuart parker. With this result, the couple manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match shows that the winners managed to break their opponents ‘serve on one occasion, while the losing pair failed to break their opponents’ serve. In addition, Inglot and Bambridge achieved 54% in the first service and 80% of the service points were made, while the data of their opponents is 66% effectiveness and 70% of points obtained at service. To conclude, in terms of fouls, the qualified players committed 4 double faults and the players of the defeated pair committed 2.

During the round of 32 we will have the confrontation of Inglot and Bambridge against the winners of the match in which they will face John peers Y Jordan thompson against Luke saville Y Max purcell.

The tournament Wimbledon Doubles Masc. It is carried out on outdoor grass and during the course of it a total of 64 couples face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 28 and July 11 in London.