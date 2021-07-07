Tennis players Vesnina and Kudermetova qualify for the Wimbledon semi-finals

07/07/2021 at 10:30 PM CEST

Russian players Elena Vesnina Y Veronika Kudermetova, number 139 of the WTA and number 24 of the WTA respectively won by 6 (6) -7 (8), 6-4 and 9-7 in two hours and forty-seven minutes to the Czech Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova, number 1 of the WTA and, number 2 of the WTA respectively in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. With this result, the players manage to qualify for the Wimbledon semi-finals.

During the match, Vesnina and Kudermetova, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, while the losing pair, for their part, did it once. Likewise, in the first serve Vesnina and Kudermetova had 67% effectiveness and achieved 69% of the service points, while the data of their rivals is 65% effectiveness and 66% of points obtained at service. Finally, in terms of penalties, the winners committed 5 double faults and the players of the defeated pair committed 5.

During the semifinals that will take place next Friday from 12:00 Spanish time we will have the confrontation of Vesnina and Kudermetova against the Australian players Storm sanders Y Caroline dolehide to be held next Friday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. It takes place on an outdoor lawn and during the course of it a total of 63 couples can be seen. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 28 to July 11 in London.