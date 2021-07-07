in Tennis

Tennis players Vesnina and Kudermetova qualify for the Wimbledon semi-finals

07/07/2021

On at 22:45 CEST

Russian players Elena Vesnina Y Veronika Kudermetova, number 139 of the WTA and number 24 of the WTA respectively won by 6 (6) -7 (8), 6-4 and 9-7 in two hours and forty-seven minutes to the Czech Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova, number 1 of the WTA and, number 2 of the WTA respectively in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. With this result, the players manage to qualify for the Wimbledon semi-finals.

During the match, Vesnina and Kudermetova, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, while the losing pair, for their part, did it once. Likewise, in the first serve Vesnina and Kudermetova had 67% effectiveness and achieved 69% of the service points, while the data of their rivals is 65% effectiveness and 66% of points obtained at service. Finally, in terms of penalties, the winners committed 5 double faults and the players of the defeated pair committed 5.

During the semifinals that will take place next Friday from 12:00 Spanish time we will have the confrontation of Vesnina and Kudermetova against the Australian players Storm sanders Y Caroline dolehide to be held next Friday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. It takes place on an outdoor lawn and during the course of it a total of 63 couples can be seen. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 28 to July 11 in London.

This is ERA, the advanced European robotic arm that will be attached to the International Space Station in a few days

Rumor resurfaces Charlie Cox will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk as Daredevil