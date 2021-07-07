Tennis players Vesnina and Kudermetova prevail in the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/06/2021

On 07/07/2021 at 01:15 CEST

Russian players Elena Vesnina Y Veronika Kudermetova, number 139 of the WTA and number 24 of the WTA respectively won in the knockout stages of Wimbledon in two hours and seventeen minutes by 7 (7) -6 (0), 4-6 and 6-3 to the americans Caty mcnally Y Cori gauff, number 35 of the WTA and, number 39 of the WTA respectively. After this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, while the winners did it 3 times as well. Likewise, Vesnina and Kudermetova achieved 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 8 double faults and took 68% of the service points, while the data of their rivals are 68% effective, 6 doubles fouls and 60% of points obtained at service.

In the quarterfinals, the winners will face the Czech players Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) a total of 63 couples participate. In addition, it takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass.