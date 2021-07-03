Tennis players Vesnina and Kudermetova manage to qualify for the round of 32 at the expense of Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina

07/02/2021

On 07/03/2021 at 1:15 PM CEST

The russians Elena Vesnina Y Veronika Kudermetova, number 139 of the WTA and number 24 of the WTA respectively won by 6-4 and 6-2 in one hour and twenty-five minutes to the Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova already the kazaja tennis player Elena Rybakina, numbers 85 and 152 of the WTA in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, we will see the winners of this match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The losing pair could not break the serve to their opponents at any time, while the winners did it 3 times. Likewise, Vesnina and Kudermetova achieved 67% in the first service, 2 double faults and 64% of the service points were made, while their opponents achieved 65% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and won 59% of points to serve.

Vesnina and Kudermetova will play in the round of 32 against the Americans Bethanie Mattek-Sands Y Sania mirza.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. It is carried out on outdoor grass and during the course of it a total of 63 couples are seen faces. In addition, it is celebrated between June 28 and July 11 in London.