Tennis players Vesnina and Karatsev qualify for the quarterfinals at the expense of Saville and Dabrowski

06/05/2021 at 3:15 PM CEST

The Russians Elena Vesnina Y Aslan karatsev, number 144 of the WTA and number 226 of the ATP respectively won by 6-4 and 6-2 in fifty-eight minutes to the Australian tennis player Luke saville already the canadian Gabriela dabrowski, numbers 35 and 11 of the ATP in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match during the Roland-Garros quarter-finals.

During the match, the winners managed to break their opponents ‘serve 3 times, while the losing pair, on the other hand, failed to break their opponents’ serve. Likewise, Vesnina and Karatsev had a 96% effectiveness in the first service and achieved 72% of the service points, while the data of their rivals is 91% effectiveness and 61% of points obtained at service. Finally, in terms of penalties, the winning players committed a double fault and the eliminated players made 3 double faults.

In the quarterfinals, the winners will play against the winners of the match between Nicolas Mahut Y Caroline garcia against Rajeev ram Y Nicole melichar.

The tournament French Open Mixed Doubles It is celebrated on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 16 couples face off. In addition, it takes place between June 4 and 10 in Paris.