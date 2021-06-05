Tennis players Tecau and Krawietz qualify for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 06:45 CEST

The Romanian player Horia Tecau, number 23 of the ATP and the German Kevin Krawietz, number 16 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-3 and 6-2 to Yen-Hsun Lu and the japanese player Yoshihito nishioka in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the winners of this match in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that Tecau and Krawietz, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, achieved 64% on the first serve, committed 4 double faults and took 60% of the service points. As for the defeated couple, they managed to break their opponents’ serve on one occasion, achieved 65% effectiveness, made a double fault and won 51% of their service points.

During the round of 16 Tecau and Krawietz will face the Brazilian players Bruno Soares Y Jamie Murray tomorrow Saturday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in Paris from May 30 to June 12 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.