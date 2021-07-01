Tennis players Skupski and Skupski qualify for the Wimbledon Round of 32

07/01/2021 at 6:45 PM CEST

The British Ken skupski Y Neal skupski, number 66 of the ATP and number 18 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the predictions by expiring in one hour and twenty-five minutes by 7-5 and 6-3 British players Liam broady Y Ryan peniston, number 254 of the ATP and number 480 of the ATP respectively in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match during the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics show that Skupski and Skupski, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ service 2 times, had a 65% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 77% of their service points. As for the losing pair, they never managed to break the serve, they obtained a 69% effectiveness, they committed 3 double faults and they managed to win 62% of the service points.

Now we just have to wait for the round of 32 of the competition, which will conclude with the confrontation between Skupski and Skupski against the Spanish Marcel granollers Y Horacio Zeballos.

The tournament Wimbledon Doubles Masc. It is carried out on grass in the open air and a total of 64 couples face each other. Likewise, its celebration takes place between June 28 and July 11 in London.