Tennis players Skupski and Krawczyk snatch the quarterfinal berth from Moore and Fery

07/07/2021

On 07/08/2021 at 03:00 CEST

The British tennis player Neal skupski, number 18 of the ATP and the American player Desirae Krawczyk, number 17 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 16 at Wimbledon by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-3 in one hour and twenty-three minutes to the British players Tara moore Y Arthur Fery. After this result, we can continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the quarter-finals.

The losing pair managed to break serve on one occasion, while the winners did so on 3 occasions. Likewise, Skupski and Krawczyk achieved 67% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 80% of the service points, while their opponents had a 67% first serve and 3 double faults, achieving win 63% of the service points.

During the quarterfinals, the winners will play against the Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer Y Andreja Klepac.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 46 couples face off.