Tennis players Skupski and Krawczyk move on to the next phase of Wimbledon after winning in the round of 32

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 02:45 CEST

The British tennis player Neal skupski, number 18 of the ATP and the American tennis player Desirae Krawczyk, number 17 of the WTA won in one hour and thirty-one minutes by 6-3 and 7 (9) -6 (7) to the american Asia Muhammad, number 36 of the WTA and the British player Luke bambridge, number 67 of the WTA in the round of 32 of Wimbledon. With this result, we will see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 16.

The match statistics indicate that Skupski and Krawczyk, the winners, managed to break their opponents ‘serve once, while the losing pair, for their part, failed to break their opponents’ serve. In addition, Skupski and Krawczyk were 71% effective on the first serve and managed to win 75% of service points, while their opponents achieved 65% effectiveness and won 69% of service points. Finally, with regard to fouls, the ranked players committed 3 double faults and the players of the defeated pair committed 3.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 47 couples face.