Tennis players Skupski and Guarachi Mathison go to the Roland-Garros quarterfinals

06/05/2021

On at 17:00 CEST

The British player Ken skupski, number 61 of the ATP and the Chilean player Alexa Guarachi Mathison, number 15 of the WTA they won by 6-4, 1-6 and 10-5 in one hour and five minutes to Hao-Ching Chan, number 21 of the WTA and the Australian John peers, number 25 of the WTA in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match in the Roland-Garros quarterfinals.

The defeated pair managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, while the winners did so once. In addition, Skupski and Guarachi Mathison had a 98% first serve and committed a double fault, winning 67% of the service points, while their opponents had 89% first service and 2 double faults, managing to win 65 % of service points.

In the quarterfinals, Skupski and Guarachi Mathison will meet the Dutch players Demi Schuurs Y Wesley koolhof.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Mixed Doubles) a total of 16 couples participate. In addition, it takes place from June 4 to 10 on outdoor clay.