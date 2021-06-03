Tennis players Sizikova and Alexandrova say goodbye to Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On at 18:15 CEST

Australian players Ajla tomljanovic Y Storm sanders, number 110 of the WTA and number 62 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros in fifty-seven minutes by 6-1 and 6-1 to the russians Yana Sizikova Y Ekaterina Alexandrova, number 101 of the WTA and number 87 of the WTA respectively. With this result, the pair takes the place for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that the winners managed to break their opponents ‘serve 5 times, while the defeated pair failed to break their opponents’ serve. In addition, Tomljanovic and Sanders had 58% effectiveness in the first service and managed to win 72% of the service points, while the data of their opponents is 65% effectiveness and 44% of points obtained on service. Finally, in the penalty section, the qualified players committed a double fault and their rivals made 5 double faults.

During the round of 32 Tomljanovic and Sanders will face the Russians Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Y Elena Rybakina.

The tournament French Open Women’s Doubles. It is carried out on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 64 couples participate. Likewise, its celebration takes place between June 2 and 13 in Paris.