Tennis players Sharan and Murray Sharan say goodbye to Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 01:45 CEST

The croatian Darija jurak, number 18 of the WTA and the South African tennis player Raven klaasen, number 23 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the round of 32 at Wimbledon in two hours and ten minutes by 3-6, 7 (7) -6 (1) and 6-3 to the indian player Divij Sharan already the british Samantha murray sharan, numbers 76 and 185 of the ATP. With this result, the players manage to qualify for the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The losing pair managed to break the serve 2 times to their opponents, while the winners managed it 3 times. Likewise, Jurak and Klaasen achieved 89% in the first service, 5 double faults and made 69% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 91%, they made 7 double faults and got 59 % of service points.

During the round of 16, Jurak and Klaasen will face off with the winners of the match in which they will meet Ben mclachlan Y Ena Shibahara against Oliver marach Y Lyudmyla Kichenok.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 47 couples face.